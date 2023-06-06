James Franklin (Buddy) Benton, 86, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 after a short illness. He was born November 7, 1936 in Duplin County, N.C. and moved to Georgia with his family in 1940. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1976. He was a man of honor and integrity and had a great love for his family along with his friends. He loved to laugh and enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. His family extends their gratitude to the Griffin House and Agape Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion. Surviving are his wife, Dorothea Lott Benton; son, Frank (Charlotte) Benton of Claxton; daughter, Debby (Scott) Wilson of Greensboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Jack (Anne-Marie) Benton, Matthew Benton, Andrew Benton, Claren (Eric) Mulhall, Connor (Sarah) Wilson, Rhiannon (Ronnie) Cason and Danielle (Michael) Rowan; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 7, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment with military honors. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Claxton, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 3041; Agape Hospice, 1111 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, Ga. 31021 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.