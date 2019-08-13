James Gordon Bacon (JG) was born on March 11, 1934 in Daisy, Ga. to the late Harmon Surrency and Annie Bacon. He departed this life on August 6 at his home in Daisy. J.G. was raised by his beloved Aunt Penny Smith and was educated in Evans County. He married the love of his life, Ommie Lee Warren on September 29, 1954. Throughout the years they welcomed six healthy children. J.G. and his wife and children moved to Elizabeth, N.J., and a year later their seventh child was born. J.G. worked at Union County Buick in Elizabeth, N.J. for many years as a mechanic. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Elizabeth, N.J. until he moved back to Daisy, where he became a member of Historic Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church. Four children preceded him to Glory, Eli, Gwen, Doretha and Diane. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, a devoted wife, Ommie L. Bacon – 65 years of marriage – of Daisy; three children, Alvin Bacon of Daisy, Tina (Max) Valmir of Claxton, Frances Johnson of Statesboro; one sister-in-law, Verdie Lee Boggs of Claxton; sister, Annie Barnes of Claxton; brother, Fred Moody of Claxton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; 17 grandchildren, Samarrah, Terrance, Malik, Sham, Shatayah, Tyrell, Juan, Kenny, Tameka, Nadia, Ni’am, Malayasia, Kaniyah, Eliyyah, Myzel, Miles, James (Adrianna); 14 great-grandchildren, Destiny, Samaki, Aliesha, Shamar, Malik Jr, Aiden, Shamiah, Shalathia, Shantay, Daishanay, Ameer, Jala, Malan and Christian James; one great-great grandchild, Elnathan. Viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1-8 p.m., at Moody Funeral Home in Claxton. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church in Claxton. Moody Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.