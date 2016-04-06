James ‘Jimmy’ Andrew Barrow, 65, passed away peacefully October 15 with all of his family by his side. He was born in Passaic, N.J., but lived most of his life in Evans County. After graduating from Claxton High School in 1971, he earned his Associate Degree from ABAC. He worked for the Railroad, Union Camp Seedling Nursery and Bulloch Telephone. Jimmy was a member of Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church where he gave his life to Jesus on August 19, 2018. Jimmy was a true and loving friend that would help with any problem he could. He was known by many nicknames, including JAB and Chevy. He loved the UGA Dawgs, NASCAR, the outdoors and especially his garden, which always had silver queen corn that he was always willing to share with others. He was past president of the Shrine Club. Jimmy was a loving father, grandfather and friend. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Barrow and Helen Keating Barrow. He also had several friends that passed, namely Frankie Strickland and Randy Rountree. Surviving are three daughters, Jami (Brian) Newland of Richmond Hill, Ga., Whitney (John) Hutcheson of Oak Park, Ga., and Elizabeth Barrow of Vidalia, Ga.; one brother, Ron (Debbie) Barrow of Hobe Sound, Fla.; six grandchildren, Liam and Brice Newland, Anna Lynn, Grady John and Jeb Hutcheson and Murphy Wheeler. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 22, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct.r 23, at 11 a.m., at Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Litch officiating. Remembrances may be made to Sikes Chapel Brighter Days Recovery Group, c/o Liz Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.