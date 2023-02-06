James Lee McDilda, 53, formerly of Claxton passed away on December 21, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was born on July 26, 1969 in Metter, Georgia, son of Richard McDilda and Susan Hunter. Lee spent most of his childhood in Groveland, Georgia, surrounded by cousins and neighborhood friends. He cherished the memories of growing up in Groveland and spoke of it often. He attended elementary school in Bryan County. He moved to Bunnell, Florida as a teen and attended Flagler Palm Coast High School. He graduated in 1987. He later studied Business Administration at University of Phoenix Norwalk, Conn. Lee joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Augusta submarine. While in the Navy he attended U.S. Navy Submarine School and U.S. Navy Naval Administration School. He received several outstanding letters of recommendation from his commanders during his service. After retiring from the Navy, he lived in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York City before returning to the Claxton area. He moved to North Carolina in 2016. Lee lived in several states but he never forgot where home was, no matter the distance, he always made it home for important family events. Lee was a friend to many and added love and laughter to those who knew him. He enjoyed cutting up on Facebook with family and friends. He refused to acknowledge his true age and claimed to be 19 for more than 20 years. He was a one of a kind uncle that enjoyed telling the children crazy stories that they will never forget. He was an avid animal lover and a great pet parent to Anabelle, Molly and Annie. Lee was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He was predeceased by his father, Richard McDilda; grandparents, Lee and Lera McDilda and Vern and Thelma Hunter. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Susan Hunter of Ozark, Ala., stepmother, Shirley Cannon of Springfield, Ga.; sisters, Lisa (Rick) Koons of Indianapolis, Ind., Susan (Mark) Smith of Yorkville, Ill.; step-sisters, Amanda (Dennis) Williams of Raeford N.C., Jeannine (Bobby) Taylor of Springfield, Ga.; nephews, Brandon (Kendra) Crosby of Claxton Ga., Wyatt Smith of Yorkville, Ill., Brian Jennings, Jr. (Melissa) of Reidsville, Ga., Brandon (Laura) Kear of Raleigh, N.C., Jacob Buttersworth of Raeford, N.C., Andrew Koons of Indianapolis, Ind.; nieces; Kandace (Jonathan) Gay of Claxton, Ga., Krystal (Michael) Ryan of Pooler, Ga., Mikayla Smith of Yorkville, Ill., Hailey Koons of Indianapolis, Ind. and Elizabeth Williams of Raeford, N.C.; several great- nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on April 16, 2023 at Massey Pond House at 1 p.m. Family and Friends are invited to attend. Interment of cremains will be at Groveland Cemetery. His final resting place will be between his two grandmothers.