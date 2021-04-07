James Logan Porter, 59, passed away Sunday, April 4 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. He was born July 24, 1961 to James William and Shirley Johnson Porter and has lived here all of his life. Logan was a 1978 graduate of Pinewood Christian Academy and a 1980 graduate of Brewton Parker College with an A.A. in Behavioral Science. He continued to complete a B.A. in Social Science in 1982 through Tift College of Mercer University at Brewton Parker College. In 2019, he received an M.A. in American History through Gilder Lehrman American History Institute and Pace University. After graduating from college in 1982, he began teaching at Montgomery Co. High School as an economics teacher. In 1983 he left the classroom for several years and worked as a merchandise buyer for Belk Matthews Company in Vidalia. His passion to be a teacher drove him back to the classroom in 1987 when he began teaching history and literature at Glennville Christian Academy and then returned to his alma mater as the history and American Government teacher at Pinewood Christian Academy in 1999. After completing his Master’s degree in 2019, he became Assistant Professor of History at Brewton Parker College where he currently served as the director of Pi Gamma Mu as well as the Faculty Liaison for the Historic Village at Brewton Parker College. His students were his “children,” and he always took an active interest in them and their lives, cheering on the underdog to apply all he taught in their studies and in life. Teaching was his legacy and he inspired countless lives and careers. Logan was a prolific historian, and his knowledge and love of American history and government was unparalleled. He was always continuing his education of history by traveling around the world or attending workshops and seminars. Logan was a charter board member of the Glennville-Tattnall Museum and named a Charter Trustee for The Historic Glennwannis Hotel Museum, Inc. in 2019. He was also a trusted advisor to the Ivey Center for the Cultural Approach to History at Columbus State University since its inception. He was pleased to have been appointed to serve on the Teacher advisory Panel for Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest as well as to serve as an Educational/Curriculum Consultant for the organization. Logan was a collector of many things including White House Memorabilia (Presidential Christmas cards and gift prints particularly), Hummel’s, and replicas of Faberge Eggs to name a few. He enjoyed searching for globes on Jekyll Island, collecting and reading books, traveling to historic sites, cooking and spending time with his family. Logan was a loving son, husband, and father and was a member of Glennville First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Porter. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Porter of Glennville; mother, Shirley Porter Driggers of Glennville; children, Elizabeth Porter (Hunter Kennedy) and Liam Porter, all of Glennville; sister, Brenda Combs (Gary) of Sims, N.C.; uncle and Aunt, Jerry and Debbie Morey of Glennville; several other relatives also survive. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, at Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, at Glennville First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Glennville City Cemetery. Social distancing of six feet due to Covid 19 will be enforced and masks are asked to be worn on all services. Pallbearers will be Matthew Floyd, Cameron Dutton, Matt Griner, Trey May, Nicholas Hart and Kort Kennedy Care and services are entrusted to Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Georgia.