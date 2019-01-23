James Loran Riggs, Sr., passed away Wednesday, January 23 at his home. The son of the late Loran Alexander Riggs and the late Claire Smith Riggs, Jimmy was born in Savannah on January 3, 1943, and was the middle of five children. He was raised on a farm in south Georgia and spent many happy days hunting and fishing. He lived with his favorite uncle and aunt, Harold and Lazetta Riggs, and their children, Joy, June and Jan, when he was old enough to drive so that he could begin working at Kelly’s Market in Claxton. After graduation in 1962, he sought employment with the newly opened Claxton Poultry Company and spent 17 years there. He was trained by his mentor, William Felton Gailey, Sr., learning all aspects of the poultry processing industry which proved to be more valuable than a college degree at the time. In 1979, he moved to Batesburg, S.C., to accept employment with Amick Poultry Farms where he served in multiple management positions until his declining health forced his retirement in March 2011. Jimmy led a very interesting life. As a young man he won several drag races in his 1957 Chevrolet and excelled at skeet shooting, placing second in the World Skeet Shoot in Savannah at Forest City Gun Club in the early 70s. Some of his happiest moments were spent on the greens playing golf with his friends at Evans Heights Golf Club in Claxton, and at Persimmon Hill Golf Club in Saluda, S.C. College football had no bigger fan, especially the Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers. Jimmy was a generous, kind and loving man that his family and friends adored. As recently as a few weeks ago, he always made it a special point to give the youngsters in the family some “folding money” when they left his presence as a tribute to his Uncle Harold who did the same thing for him when he was a child. Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Connie Gailey Riggs; his children, Jay Riggs of Trenton, S.C., and Sandy Riggs of Columbia, S.C.; his grandchildren, Heather Riggs of Columbia, S.C., and Jonathan Riggs of Saluda, S.C.; his sisters, Lori Riggs Jenkins of Marietta, Ga., and Barbara Riggs Wise of Savannah; two life-long friends, Jimmy Lanier of Claxton and Reuben Grant of Saluda, S.C. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant daughter, Kimberly Ann Riggs, and his brothers, Thomas Lamar Riggs and Charles Riggs. The family would like to send heartfelt gratitude to his doctors over the past several years, Dr. Bill Sawyer, Dr. Stan Juk, and Dr. Greg Cauthen as well as to his wonderful hospice nurse, Shaunta Moon, Dr. Michelle Floyd, and social worker, Shannon Moody, with Hospice Care of South Carolina for the special care he received this past year. Memorials may be made in his name through the Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Drayton, S.C. 29333 or www.hpcfoundation.org. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Brunson officiating. Interment will follow in Brewton Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.