James Ray ‘Jimmy’ McNeely, Jr., 63, passed away February 24 at Augusta University Hospital. He was a 1975 graduate of Claxton High School and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church of Claxton and the Statesboro Bass Masters. Jimmy was well known for providing beautiful landscaping through his own business: McNeely Landscape. He enjoyed sharing his passion for flowers with others for the past 30+ years. He was an avid fisherman and was admired by many for his fishing ability. He loved spending time on the water and enjoyed sharing tales of his fishing adventures. He wanted to inspire others to enjoy fishing as much as he did. Jimmy loved to dance with his wife, Gail. Together, they danced in and won several ballroom dance competitions. They enjoyed performing in dance exhibitions together at local events and were often featured dancers in the Tattnall Productions showcase. Jimmy believed that everyone should learn to dance and he set out to ensure that they did. He and Gail taught ballroom dance lessons to numerous couples and students at Georgia Southern University, the Averitt Center for the Arts, Lacy’s Dance Academy, and several others. He was also a professional dance instructor in the Statesboro Dancing with the Stars show for 8 seasons. Jimmy was known for his compassion, funny jokes and stories, and his ability to outwork anyone around him. He was a wonderful, loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Daniel McNeely; his dad, James R. McNeely; and his father- and mother-in-law, Cohen and Ann Sapp. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Gail S. McNeely of Claxton; his son, Jay (Casey) McNeely of Claxton; his mother, Leonell McNeely of Hagan; his brother, Joey (Paula) McNeely of Hagan; his sister, Jennifer (Eddie) Stephens of Register; two grandsons, Mason and Owen McNeely; sister-in-law, Diane (Glen) McNair of Claxton; brother-in-law, Duron (Marsha) Sapp of Bellville; several nieces and nephews, Leslie (Josh) Braun, Kristin (Blayne) Jones, Elliott McNair, Everett McNair, Eric (Ashley) McNair, Brandy McNair, Valerie (Casey) Threatte, and Katelyn (Thomas) Satterfield; and many other family members and friends. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 28, at 4 p.m., at Rehoboth Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Few officiating. Burial was in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve Lynch, Barry Waters, Steven Watkins, Cody Burnsed, Randy Waters and Tommy Strickland. Honorary pallbearers were The Statesboro Bass Masters. Remembrances. may be made to American Diabetes Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, Va., 22312. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.