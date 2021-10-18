James Ronnie Rountree, 70, passed away October 15 under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was a native and lifetime resident of Evans County. He worked various jobs during his journey into the workforce until he found his passion for being a truck driver. He drove over the road for various companies, a log truck and a sand truck for Evans Concrete for 15 years. He earned the “Million Mile” award for driving over a million miles during his career. His favorite hobby was bass fishing. He was a member of Evans County Bass Club for many years. Ronnie loved to go fishing enough to get up at 2:30 in the morning to drive to Lake Sinclair or Clark Hill to not even get a bite. Ronnie was also handy with a tool. Whether it was building or repairing, you could depend on him to help friends and family with their projects. Ronnie had many titles as a grandfather. His Callaway grands called him “Poppy”, his Rountree grands called him “Papa Ronnie”, and his Todd grands called him “Duh-Duh”. He was proud to carry each of these titles, he would laugh and say “I wonder how they came up with these names?” He loved his family. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He left his family with many memories of his love and special times they shared together. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Bessie Rountree; brothers, Lamar Rountree, Legree Rountree, Elwood Rountree and Paul Rountree. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Barbara Rountree of Hagan, Ga.; daughter, Stacy (James) Callaway of Metter, Ga.; son, Scotty (Sarah) Rountree of Daisy, Ga.; stepson, Trent (Tiffany) Todd of Brooklet, Ga.; grandchildren, Haley, Madison, and Lillie Callaway, Carson and Truett Rountree, Tanner, Ty and Trace Todd; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Dora Rountree. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 17, 2021, 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Ephesus Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.