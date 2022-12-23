James William Parker, 64, passed away December 3, at his residence in Claxton, Georgia, where he lived since 2010. James (Jim) was born in McMinnville, Oregon. He joined the U.S. Army in 1976 and pursued his career in the field of aviation, where he served as a Crew Chief for rotary ring aircraft. Later he completed flight school to become an Aviator and Instructor Pilot, where he flew multiple types of rotary wing aircraft including UH-1H, OH-58, UH-60, and CH-47. Jim served honorably in multiple conflicts and received numerous military awards over the course of his career in the Armed Forces. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer after 20 years of service in 1996. Jim went on to become a Master Planner and Senior Analyst, where he compiled a variety of high-profile engineering projects for companies serving the Department of Defense, including HDR, Inc. In his spare time, he most enjoyed spending time with his protective canine family, Rufus, Vella, Daikeh, Talia and Miss Ellie. Jim will be remembered as a loving spouse, loyal friend, and dedicated patriot to his country. He leaves behind his wife, Lisa G. Tilyou Parker; his adopted grandson, Joshua D. Tilyou;, step-sons, Jason and Christopher; multiple grandchildren, extended family members, and loyal friends. James will be interred with full military funeral honors in a private ceremony. It was Jim’s wish that any memorial contributions be made in the form of a charitable donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.