Jan Hackle, 86, passed away April 24 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He proudly served in The United States Army as a Private in Korea in 1956. He later retired from farming after years of harvesting many bountiful crops. He was especially known for his sweet potatoes, earning his local title as “Tater Man”. He then worked at Keller’s Flea Market for the past 34 years selling tools as a vendor. Jan maintained his faith by regularly attending many churches and becoming a deacon for Evergreen Church and Rehoboth Baptist Church. He was also a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Jan was proud to be who he was, and would often reminisce about growing up. He was a loving husband and father, and he will be dearly missed by many. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Gay officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alex Graham, Clayton Hackle, Kyle Hackle, Jake DeLoach, Jeromy Calloway and Benny Joe Murphy. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.