Janice Evans Smith, 71, passed away June 14 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Candler County and lived most of her life in Evans County. Jan graduated from Claxton High School in 1965 and then graduated from Bolen and Draughn. She worked for DFCS a number of years. She was a song writer and a talented piano player who also played for the church several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Lee and Margaret Bazemore Evans; sisters, Diane Mitchell and Beverly Winburn. Surviving are her husband Charles Henry of Brooklet; son, Troy (Cinesta) Moore, Jr. of Vancouver, Wash.; several stepchildren; nieces and nephews, Mark Mitchell, Melissa (Chad) Sands, Chris (Ashlee) Mitchell and Joe (Christy) Winburn. There will be a gathering of family and friends on June 18, at 11 a.m., at Hagan United Methodist Church. Remembrances may be sent to Hagan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 372, Hagan, Ga. 30429 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.