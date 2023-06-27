Janice McGlashan, 81, passed away June 25, 2023 at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation. Although she never had children of her own, Janice grew to love all the children at her sister’s Daycare, “MeMa’s”. We smile and imagine she and Tucker T. sharing crayons together in Heaven. Janice was a lady of simplicity – all she ever wanted in life was just “a little something”. Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd McGlashan; and her sister and caregiver, Shirley Brewton. Surviving are her caregivers, nephew, Randy Brewton of Claxton, Ga.; nieces, Patsy Rogers of Claxton, Ga. and Rhonda Haire of Millen, Ga.; half-brothers, Barry, Joey and Marty McGlashan; uncle, Joseph Benton; also survived by other nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the excellent care Janice received for the past nine and a half years at Camellia Health and Rehabilitation. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 10 – 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Camellia Health and Rehabilitation, 700 E. Long Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.