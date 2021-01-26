Janice Murphy Wilbourn

Janice passed on Friday, January 22 in Atchison, Kan. where she lived, but she was born and raised in Claxton, Ga. She was 62 when she lost her battle to cancer. Janice always said what was on her mind and made people laugh while doing it. Her sense of humor could light up the world. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She worked at Atchison Health Clinic for many years and lovoed her job at helping others. She was preceded in death by her father, Zion Murphy and a brother, Chris Murphy. She is survived by her loving husband, Troy Wilbourn of Atchison, Kan.; three children, a son, Nathan Murphy of Kansas and two daughters, Cammie (Parrish) Foster of Oklahoma and Samantha Lee of Kansas; her mother, Juanita (Jan) Hackle of Claxton; two brothers, Eddie Murphy and Benny Joe Murphy, both of Claxton; a sister, Donita (Jimmy) Carver of Claxton; four grandchildren, three nieces and a nephew. She wanted to be cremated. The family will have a memorial at a later date.