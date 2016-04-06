Janie Hodges Strickland, 75, passed away November 3 at her residence. She was born in Long County but resided in Evans County for most of her life. She graduated from Claxton High School in 1961 and then went to Memorial Hospital of Chatham County School of Nursing where she graduated as a RN. Janie worked as a nursing home administrator for many years. She was a devoted member of Daisy United Methodist Church, where she also taught Sunday school, was church treasurer, a member of the Administrative Board and a member of UMW. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy T. Hodges and Evelyn Mae Carter and a daughter, Rebecca Stacie Strickland. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Joel Strickland of Claxton; three sons, Stephen Strickland and Stuart (Sherri) Strickland, both of Claxton, and Spencer (Lynn) Strickland of Macon, Ga.; one brother, Rory (Vicki) Hodges of Statesboro; one sister, Judy Hodges Tippins of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Julia Price, Christian Strickland, Emma Strickland, Regan Strickland, Lindsey Strickland, Sarah Grace Strickland and Derek Emanuel; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 5, from 5-7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m., at Daisy United Methodist Church with Rev. Kathy Israel-McLeod and Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Daisy United Methodist Church. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.