Janilda Hackle, age 58, passed away on Sunday, May 23, at Memorial Health after a courageous battle with cancer. The Claxton native graduatd from Claxton High School and remained in the Tattnall/Evans area for all of her life. She loved children and her vocation lined up with her life’s passion. Janilda worked for many years in both Tattnall and Candler County schools as a Para-pro. In her free time, she was an avid gardener. Her landscape designs would include all manner of flowering plants. There were times while driving she would see an interesting rock; this would mean crossing traffic to take her prize back to her garden. She loved all kids, but none could hold a candle to her children and later in life her grandchildren. Countless hours were spent playing and making memories with them. Above all else, according to some members of the family, she loved her fur-baby, Shiloh. Janilda treated Shiloh just like one of the kids. A woman who found delight in the simple things of life and actually took the time to “smell the roses”; her calming and loving presence will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Virginia Hackle. Left to cherish memories of a life well lived are her four children, Alex (Callie) Graham of Statesboro, Rachel Marie Cowart of Collins, Melissa (Reed) Bradley Cook of Glennville, and Virginia (Dylan) Bradley Anderson of Glennville; five grandchildren, Blakely and Paige Graham, Morgan and Molly Cowart, and Mason Cook; father, Jan Hackle of Claxton; a brother, Barry (Connie) Hackle of Claxton; a sister, Lisa Ann (Michael) Deloach of Collins; three nephews; two nieces; a number of extended family and friends also survive. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 27, beginning at 10 a.m. at the chapel of Low Country Cremation & Burial. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, beginning at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Low Country Cremation & Burial with Rev. Jerald Dorr officiating. Pallbearers will be Jordan Calloway, Joshua Calloway, Jake Deloach, Clayton Hackle, Kyle Hackle and Jeromy Calloway. Interment will follow the funeral service at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Low Country Cremation & Burial is serving the Hackle family.