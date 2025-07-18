Jason Lamar Hicks, age 49, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Candler Hospital in Savannah. He was born in Savannah on April 17, 1976, to Lamar and Denise Hicks and had lived in Evans and Tattnall Counties all of his life. For many years, Jason worked alongside his Uncle Kenny at T&K Hicks Construction, where he honed his skills and developed a deep appreciation for equipment operation. His commitment to his profession led him to the Tattnall County Road Department, where he served as a heavy equipment operator for the last decade. Those who knew Jason describe him as a person who was always engaged with his work, taking great pride in every task he undertook and continuously seeking to improve his skills. Beyond his professional pursuits, Jason held a unique enthusiasm for working on equipment. His personal interests mirrored his career, reflecting a lifelong dedication to understanding and mastering the tools of his trade. He had a very caring personality. He was always lending a helpful hand to all of his family and friends. Jason is a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Collins. He is preceded in death by his daddy and his brother, Jamie Hicks. He is survived by his mother, Denise Hicks of Claxton; his daughter, Haley Hicks of Collins; his uncle, Kenny (Sharon) Hicks of Collins; special cousins, Amanda Connelly and Tori Flowers; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason’s visitation will take place on Friday, July 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service commencing at 3:00 p.m. at Low Country Cremation & Burial with Reverends Jim Rogers and Calvin Cobb officiating. Interment will be in Canoochee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Aaron Hendrix, Ashley Harvey, Jeremy Smith, Brian Flanders, and Charles Connor. Memorials may be made to the Canoochee Cemetery Fund. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Hicks family.