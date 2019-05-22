Jason Stone named Claxton’s Fire Chief 

Claxton officials didn’t have to look far for their new fire chief, tapping interim chief Jason Stone to fill the position.

Stone has been interim fire chief since former chief Harold Rogers retired April 1.

Stone is a 19-year veteran of the Claxton Fire Department and has served as deputy fire chief for the past five years. He also serves as training officer and safety coordinator.

Stone was chosen during Monday night’s regular city council meeting. All council members were present for the meeting with the exception of Joy Freeman.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor