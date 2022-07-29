Jasper ‘Jack’ Walters, 73, passed away July 26 at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Born in Whiteville, N.C., he lived in that state most of his life. He moved to Claxton two years ago to semi-retire and be closer to family. Jack was the vice-president of sales for a food brokerage business in North Carolina for over three decades and served as a Methodist minister for almost 20 years. He loved being with his family, was a prolific reader, championship golfer and avid Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan. Jack attended Claxton First Church and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School class which he shared in teaching. He was a soft-spoken man whose family and friends admired his faithfulness and positive attitude. He will be remembered as a humble, kind, generous and thoughtful person. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margie Robertson and Howard M. Walters. Surviving are his two sisters, Ann Walters (Pharris) Johnson of Bellville, Ga. and DeeDee Piller of Warner Robins, Ga.; nephews, Geoff (Amy) Davison of Springfield, Mo. and Devyn Pyle of Atlanta, Ga.; niece, Leigh Anne Davison of Atlanta, Ga.; along with aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1 p.m., at Claxton First Church, 401 W. Main Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417, with Rev. Mike Lyons officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County, P.O. Box 1, Claxton, Ga. 30417 (this group is restoring a 1922 school with auditorium in downtown Claxton); Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or a charity of choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.