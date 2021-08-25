Jasper Wayne Blackburn of Kingsland, age 61, passed away Saturday, August 21 after a short battle with COVID. Wayne was born March 25, 1960, in Savannah, Georgia. He graduated in 1977 from Memorial Day School and Valdosta State College in 2005, with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Wayne severed as a Seabee in the United States Navy, receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1988. He then began his career with the Kings Bay Naval Support Services from 1988 until present. Wayne was a member of the Lake Forest Church where he served as a deacon. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.W. and Nell Marie Blackburn and S.B. and Linda S. Tippins. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Julie Durrence Blackburn; sons, Steven (Kim) Blackburn and Brandon (Brooke) Blackburn; father, Jasper Blackburn and friend, Ginny Murray; mother, Clarice (Jim) Wadsworth; mother-in-law, Genevieve (Romie) Kirkland; grandchildren, Charlotte “Charlie” and Glavin Blackburn; step-grandchildren, Serie, Trent and Will Compton; brother, Barry Blackburn; sister, Linda (Mike) White; sister-in-law, Ronda (Dennie) Boatwright; nieces and nephews, Jason (Brittany) White and children, Lilly, Willow and Autumn; Amanda (Adam) Feeder and daughter, Milena, Chelsea White and son, Wyatt Robinson, Lee Jones, Misty (Ryan) Chancey and daughter, Eddy. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Abbey East, Savannah, Ga. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey East, Savannah, Ga. Pallbearers will be Steven Blackburn, Brandon Blackburn, Barry Blackburn, Randall Tippins, Jason White and Billy Griner. Remembrances may be made to a charity of choice or to Lake Forest Church of Christ, 950 Edgewood Ave. West Jacksonville, Fla. 32208 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.