Jean Bland Miller, 87, passed away December 15, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at Savannah Memorial Hospital following a car accident. Jean was very sociable, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved to cook for her family and was a “foodie”. Jean enjoyed many cruises with her sister-in-law and nieces, loved to visit casinos to play the slot machines, adored shopping with her best friend, Stella, and was a dedicated Atlanta Braves fan. She retired as a secretary from Claxton Middle School. Above all, Jean’s greatest love was her family and friends whom she treasured and made the center of her world. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James W. Miller; parents, Thomas and Delia Bland; two brothers, Tommy Bland and Eddie Bland. Surviving are her son, Jay (Genie) Miller of Claxton, Ga.; two daughters, Hope Michel of San Diego, Ca., and Holly Lee of Metter, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Jason Corrales, Zach Corrales, Catherine Amato, Alexandra Amato, Gracie Miller, Madison Miller and Conner Miller; one great-grandchild, Lucas Bussart. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 10:00. – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 19, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.