Jeanelle Massey Sikes, 69, passed away November 21 at Evans Memorial Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Evans County. She was a graduate of Claxton High School. Jeanelle worked at The Claxton Bank for a number of years and at the Hagan Post Office for 13 years. She was secretary for her husband’s business, Sikes Construction Company; and a referee for many years for the Sikes boys. She was member of the Hagan First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Massey and Nannie Kate DeLoach Massey. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Larry Sikes of Hagan; three sons, Andy (Brooke) Sikes, Ashley (Paige) Sikes and Alan (Dianna) Sikes, all of Hagan; brother, Johnny (Linda) Massey, Jr. of East Texas; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be sent to Ezel Lodge #335, 10849 U.S. Hwy. 280 East, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Wounded Warriors Retreat, 8722 Elam Church Rd., Norwood, Ga. 30821. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.