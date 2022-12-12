Jeanne Hall, 78, passed away December 9, 2022 at her residence in Claxton, Georgia. She was born January 10, 1944 to Stephen and Lorraine Jacobs in Hartford, Connecticut. Jeanne was a devoted mother and grandmother, that treasured raising her children and grandson, Cameron. She enjoyed playing Spite and Malice, and helping others. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Lorraine Jacobs; spouse of 44 years, Allan Richard Hall; daughters, Michelle L. Beall and Christina R. Hall; and son, Allan R. Hall Jr. Surviving are her loving partner, Andy Latham of Claxton, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Stacy Moseley of Knoxville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, John, Michael, Demi and Loren Hall and Cameron Sconza; and seven great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for the family of Ms. Jeanne at a later date. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.