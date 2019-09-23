Jeanne Mae Price Brown, 59, passed away September 22 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Evans County native was of Baptist faith. She was a supervisor at Claxton Poultry for approximately 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley R. and Joyce Ann Price; and a sister, Brenda Kay Smith. Surviving are her husband, Aubrey Brown of Claxton; one daughter, Melissa (Donavan) Stanfield of Claxton; two sisters, Patricia McDonald of Statesboro and Saralyn McCall of Claxton; one brother, Clayton (Jennifer) Price of Claxton; two grandchildren, Donavan Stanfield, Jr. and Bryson Stanfield, both of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, from 1-2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Mike Gay officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; or Gospel Baptist Temple, 176 Gospel Baptist Church Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.