Jeffrey ‘DeWayne’ Harrelson, 42, passed away September 19. He was native of Toombs County, but lived in Evans County most of his life and considered Evans County home. DeWayne was widely talented in many areas and could do most anything. He loved motorcycles and ATV’s which lead him to his ATV repair career that he endured for nearly 15 years. He enjoyed sports and participating in games. He was a very loving and generous man. DeWayne will be deeply missed by his family and many friends he collected over the years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Eugene Harrelson; and father, Curtis Jeffrey Harrelson. Surviving are his mother, Debbie Harrelson; step-father, Candler Rogers; girlfriend, Lillie Walls; two sons, Easton and Curt Harrelson. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 28, at 1 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.