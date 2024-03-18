Jennie Fay Morgan, 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2024, after a brief illness in Statesboro, Georgia. A native of Aline, Jennie Fay earned her bachelor’s degree at Georgia Southern College and a master’s at the University of Georgia in teaching. She worked as a teacher and retired from First District RESA where she made many friends and had the respect of her colleagues. She lived in Statesboro for many years after spending time in Brunswick, and Douglas. Jennie Fay is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Velva Morgan of Metter, Georgia; and her brother, Lindy H. Morgan of Claxton, Georgia. She is survived by her two nieces, Jennie Foulkes (Jeff Bone) of Macon, Ga. and Beth Kennedy of Claxton, Ga. She also leaves behind a nephew John Morgan (Julie) of Atlanta, Ga.; a great-nephew Konner Kenndy of Claxton, Ga. and three great-nieces, Carsen Kenndy of South Carolina, Raine Foulkes (Jorge) of Augusta, Ga. and Amelia Foulkes of Atlanta, Ga. The family wishes to thank Ogeechee Hospice for their excellent care, and her caretakers, especially Ronnie Mae Hill-Reeves with a special thank you to her neighbor, Pat Burkette. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.