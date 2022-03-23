Jernigan named Claxton’s new Permanent Postmaster

Jenny Jernigan, a native and lifelong resident of Evans County, has been named the new Permanent Postmaster of the Claxton Post Office (PO). Her first day on the job as Postmaster was February 26, 2022.

In August 1996, Jernigan began her postal career which has now spanned 25 years.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.