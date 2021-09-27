Jerry Allen Sikes, 79, passed away September 24 at Vidalia Bethany Home in Vidalia, Georgia. The Evans County native served in the Air Force and lived in Marietta where he operated an auto electrician business for 30 years. He retired to Evans County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Sue Sikes; son, Harold Sikes; and parents, Loree and Harold Sikes. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ricky McDowell of Claxton; son, Buddy Minis of Carrollton; sister, Shirley Pearsall of Savannah; five grandchildren, Melissa and Tony Schubert, Christy and Jeremy DeLoach, Brandy and David Donnan, Crystal and Zach Rollins and Allen Sikes; seven great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, September 27, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Canoochee Church Cemetery. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 27, 11 a.m. at Canoochee Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Canoochee Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Canoochee Church Cemetery, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.