Jerry E. Collins, 80, passed away November 14 at his home. He resided in Hagan all of his life and was owner and operator of Wood Transport. Jerry was a member of the Hagan Baptist Church and a graduate of the 1957 class of Claxton High School. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Sara Collins; his son, Gerald Collins; a brother, Doug Collins; and a brother-in-law, Marquette Waters. Surviving are his wife, Linda Collins of Hagan; one son, Jonathan (Bonnie) Collins of Hagan; one daughter, Karen (Grey) Lynn of Manassas; one brother, Buddy (Louise) Collins of Hagan; two sisters, Mary Frances Waters and Donna Collins, both of Mendes; a sister-in-law, Glenda (Jesse) Cranford of Reidsville; four grandchildren, Sarah Collins, Lauren, Laney and Covin Lynn; one great-grandchild, Kaydance Cervantes; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 17, at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.