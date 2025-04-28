Jimmy Hinton Kennedy, age 94, entered into glory on Saturday, April 26, 2025, reuniting with his beloved Reba. Born on October 6, 1930, on the family farm in Collins, Georgia, he was the second child of James Hinton and Lera Burroughs Kennedy. Jimmy and his siblings grew up on the family farm, and they all had many chores to do after school each day. Jimmy helped his father with the farming. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1947 and went to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, graduating with his associate degree in 1949. He continued his college education at the University of Georgia, majoring in agriculture, but was one quarter shy of completing his degree when his father died, and he had to return home to care for the family farm. He taught an agriculture class at Reidsville High School, where he met Reba Wilson, who taught in the elementary school. Reba and Jimmy married on August 2, 1953, and were married for 68 years until her death in 2022. Jimmy owned Kennedy Seed and Feed in Reidsville for a few years in the 1950s, in addition to farming for over three decades. In 1985 he ran for the position of Chair of the Tattnall County Board of Commissioners and served as chair from 1985 to 1988. He then returned to teaching agriculture, this time at Rogers State Prison in Reidsville. He transferred to Georgia State Prison in 1997 and retired from the Department of Corrections in 2014, having served as a teacher, librarian, and judge. While working in the prison system, Jimmy returned to college, attending Brewton Parker College and graduating with an Associate of Arts degree in 1991. He then attended Georgia Southern University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies degree in 1995 and a Master of Public Administration degree in 1998. Jimmy was very involved in civic and religious activities his entire life. He was a member of the founding Board of Governors for Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Ga. He also served on the Tattnall County Hospital Authority that built the Tattnall County Hospital, now Optim Medical Center in Reidsville, completed in 1974. He was a member of the Tattnall County Farm Bureau and also served on the Tattnall County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service Committee from 1978-1980. He mentored young farmers long after he had stopped farming. Jimmy taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at Love’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in Mendes and then at Reidsville Baptist Church, where he was a member and also served as a Deacon for many years. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Wilson Kennedy, his sister, Anne Kennedy DeLoach, and his brother John D. Kennedy. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Marvin Pettyjohn, two grandsons, Calvin and Conner Pettyjohn, his brother Jerry Kennedy of Pelham, Ga., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank Garland Smith for helping Jimmy with his daily activities for the past few years so that he could live independently. The family is also grateful to neighbors Norm and Cherry Seibert and Ryan and Victoria Hanke for checking in on Jimmy and helping him as well. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Reidsville Baptist Church, with Dr. Chuck Jonas officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 30, 2025, beginning at 5 p.m. at Low Country Cremation and Burial in Reidsville. Pallbearers will be grandsons Calvin and Conner Pettyjohn, Terry Carter, Norm Seibert, Garland Smith, and Lamar Smith. Interment will be at Reidsville City Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Reidsville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 181, Reidsville, Ga. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Kennedy family.