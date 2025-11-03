Jimmy Lee Carr, affectionately known as “Gritz,” peacefully passed away on October 28, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1948, in Toombs County, Georgia, the youngest child of the late Leroy and Mildred Carr. Jimmy attended the Evans County school system and later earned his certification as a body mechanic in New Jersey. While working at Claxton Manufacturing Company, Jimmy met the love of his life, Ms. Jessie Mae Palmer. With a little matchmaking help from Jessie’s sister, Laura, the two fell in love and were united in marriage on July 7, 1973. Together, they shared 52 wonderful years and were blessed with a beloved daughter, Jennifer. To Jimmy, there was no one like his Jessie — his lifelong partner and best friend. Their love stood as a true example of faith, loyalty, and devotion. A man of many talents and a true “jack of all trades,” Jimmy’s career was as diverse as his skills. He worked for Gilman Paper Company alongside his late brother-in-law, Junior Palmer, and later mastered home construction and restoration under the guidance of his cousin, the late Ulysses (Tuggie) Bacon. He eventually became a self-employed contractor and also supported his family’s business, Carr’s Café. Known for his hard work and ingenuity, Jimmy repaired cars, maintained yards, handled plumbing, and restored household appliances — always ready to lend a hand or share his know-how with family and friends. In his leisure time, Jimmy enjoyed playing Spades, fishing, grilling, and smoking meats. He loved racing — especially when his nephew Keith encouraged him with the words, “Take it to the river, Uncle Jimmy!” Known for his humor, charm, and love of fun, Jimmy often serenaded Jessie and could out-dance anyone, his smooth dance moves could rival any champion from Dancing with the Stars — and the moment one of his favorite songs played his shoulders would move to the rhythm like waves on the ocean. Jimmy was a devoted member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully in the male chorus and lived his faith through service and kindness. In 2020, he was honored with the Father of the Year Award for his dedication and commitment to the church. He will be remembered as a protector, a provider, and a steadfast source of strength for his family and community. His greatest joy came from being “Papa.” He adored his grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart. His granddaughter Jeniyah moved from North Carolina to help care for him, filling his days with laughter, music, and love. Christopher (Quawn), affectionately called “Moncho Man” or “Buddy,” made sure his grandfather never missed a doctor’s appointment and that his grandparents were always cared for. Christian (Kemon) admired his grandfather’s style and personality, often saying he had the best “swag.” Timothy Jr. showed his devotion by caring for Jimmy during visits to North Carolina. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him immense pride and joy. Jimmy shared a special bond with his son-in-law, Timothy King, whom he regarded not only as family but as a true son and best friend. Their relationship was built on mutual respect, laughter, and unwavering support. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mildred Carr; his twin sister, Carrie; his sister, Dorothy Jennings; and his brother, Johnnie Carr. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Jessie Mae Carr of Claxton; his children, Jennifer (Timothy) King of North Carolina and Christopher Johnson of Austin, Texas; his cherished grandchildren: Chrisma Johnson, Christopher Byrd, Timeeshah King, Osyria Brewton-Swartout, Christian Byrd, Timothy King, and Jeniyah King; and his precious great-grandchildren: Christopher, Tre’Don, Sherron, Jordan, Scarlett, Major, and Acacia. He is also survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Emma Jean Carr of Bellville, Georgia; his sister-in-law, Patricia Carr of Tampa, Florida; and a host of devoted in-laws: Roosevelt (Izetta) Palmer, George McKeever, Geraldine Smith, Lorraine (Thomas) Green, all of Hagan, Georgia; Clark (Retta) McKeever of Hinesville, Georgia; Laura Miller of North Carolina; Vanessa (Delmas) Williams of Cordele, Georgia; Ivey (Ola Mae) Palmer and Arthur (Ruby) Palmer, both of Claxton; Corrine Furman of Pembroke, Georgia; and Omie Jean Palmer of Jesup, Georgia. He is further survived by his beloved aunt, Ollie Mae Baker of Claxton, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will forever cherish his memory. Though our hearts are heavy, the family takes comfort in knowing that through God’s grace, this is not goodbye but “see you later.” We rejoice in the blessed assurance that Jimmy is now resting peacefully in the arms of the Lord, where one day, we shall all be reunited again. Visitation is Friday, November 7, 5:00 -7:00 p.m., at Moody’s Funeral Home, 201 Church Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417 A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 8,12:00 p.m., at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 244 Jerusalem Church Road, Groveland, Ga. 31321 with Pastor Victor C. Brewton, Sr. Eulogist.