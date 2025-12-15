Jo Ann Carroll Powell, 90, passed away at Evans Memorial Hospital, Friday, December12, 2025. A devoted wife, mother, church and community member, Mrs. Powell, was affectionately known as “Mrs. Jo Ann.” Mrs. Powell graduated from Claxton High School where she was a member of the Class of 1953. Years later, she enjoyed helping plan and organize class reunions with classmates. Following graduation, Mrs. Powell matriculated at Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) in Statesboro, Georgia, where she studied education. A life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton, she served for decades as a faithful member of the First Baptist Church Choir where she sang soprano, the Lord’s Supper Committee, and a Group Captain for the Fidelis Ladies Sunday School Class and the Eunice/Fidelis Ladies Sunday School Class. This commitment also included her service as a member of the Sanctuary Flower Committee. Mrs. Powell served on the Vacation Bible School team, teaching Bible lessons, leading related craft activities, and helping decorate. Additionally, Mrs. Powell served as a “classroom grade mother” for years, helping with numerous school-related projects including school-wide activities such as Fall Festivals and luncheons and class-specific projects and special events. Similarly, Mrs. Powell served others as a member and treasurer of Claxton’s Beta Sigma Phi chapter which supported numerous community service projects. Over the years, she enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with friends. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and was able to visit numerous locations ranging from the National Cathedral to the Amish country. Furthermore, Mrs. Jo Ann supported the Evans County 4-H program and agricultural community through service with her late husband, Lamar Powell, who served as the Evans County Agricultural Extension Agent for 25 years. She attended numerous 4-H programs and special events with families and other supporters of the Evans County agricultural community including opportunities to recognize award-winning practices at the local, state, and national levels. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Powell; parents, Robert “Roy” and Mattie Lou Carroll; and brother, Charles Carroll. Surviving are her daughters, Cathy Powell and Linda and Todd Willgus; grandchildren, Devin and Madison Willgus. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 16, 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Claxton Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 16, 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Claxton. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.