Joan H. Stafford, a longtime resident of Collins, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the age of 85, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Debbie Stafford. She was born on November 30, 1939, in Tattnall County to Ethel and Rufus Hallman and grew up in Glennville, Georgia. Joan attended Glennville High School and later went on to work for the City of Savannah, where she served as administrative assistant to the city manager before taking a position with the Parks and Recreation Department. She retired from the City of Savannah after many years of dedicated service. Joan was a woman of strong faith who loved her Lord and cherished attending church. She was a longtime member of Hopewell United Methodist Church before moving her membership to Hagan United Methodist Church. She was also known for her remarkable cooking and her love of preparing meals and baked goods for family and friends. Her famous ten-layer chocolate cake was a favorite among all who were blessed to enjoy it. Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Ralph Stafford; her parents, two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her son, Tim Stafford and wife Debbie of Leesburg, Georgia; her grandchildren, Robbie and Allison Miles; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Alex Miles of Perry, Georgia; her daughter, Tanya Stafford Adams and husband Luke; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Adams and Lucas Griffin Adams Jr. of Savannah, Georgia. She is also survived by two sisters, Dottie Brooks of Hoschton, Georgia, and Maxine Turner of Reidsville, Georgia, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends for a time of remembrance on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Hagan United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. Interment will follow at Hallman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hagan United Methodist Church or a favorite charity in memory of Joan. The family is deeply grateful for all tributes and expressions of sympathy honoring her life. The Stafford family is being served by Low Country Cremation & Burial.