Joan Odom Richey, 87, passed away August 19 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a native of Evans County and a member of First United Methodist Church, where she served as the Sunday School secretary and in the Corine Adams Circle. Joan was a Pink Lady at Evans Memorial Hospital, a member of the Mothers Club, and a member of Evans County C.A.R.E.S. She was a member of the first graduating class that attended Claxton High School through 12th grade. She retired as co-owner and office manager of J.H. Richey Heating and Air Conditioning. A member of Evans Heights Golf Club for several decades, she was an avid golfer. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs and was a member of the Bulldog Club for more than 50 years. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (Joe) H. Richey; son, Samuel Keith (Sammy) Richey; her father, Willie Odom; her mother, Lamora Odom; and her brother, Hiram Odum. Surviving are her son, Danny (Nancy) Richey of Claxton; two grandchildren, Jennifer Tanner of Long Island, N.Y. and Daniel (Kayla) Richey of Charlotte, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Tanner, Owen Tanner and Amelia Richey; sister, Mary Grosse; brother, Billy Odom; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 23, from 9:30 -11 a.m. at Claxton First United Methodist Church. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 23, at 11 a.m. at Claxton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Lyons presiding. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers will be Carson Sands, Jr., Kevin Odell, Scott Odell, Shane Todd, David Grosse and Stephen Grosse. Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Claxton First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.