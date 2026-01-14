Joann Lanell ‘Nell’ Ussery, 70, passed away on Monday January 12, 2026 at Memorial Health University, in Savannah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Claxton and was a lifelong resident. She lived her life serving others with her loving smile. She left a legacy of love for her son, grandkids, nieces, nephews and her family and friends. She worked at Family dollar in Claxton for 12 years and after that she worked at Pinewood Christian Academy, in the cafeteria for 12 years where all of the students called her Aunt Nell. After retirement she found her love of flowers to keep her busy along with feeding her bluejays and squirrels each morning. She loved her quiet time with front porch sitting each day. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sis, gran-ma and had a special love for her nieces and nephews that she kept and loved as her own. She was married to Jimmy for 52 years and loved to go on their trips to the mountains. Many remembered Lanell as a humble, caring and loving soul, which is a trait she leaves for her family and friends. Lanell was a member of Eastside Baptist Church of Claxton but in recent years attended Salem Baptist Church in Metter with her family. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; a son, Chris (Brandie); two grandsons, Zach and Alex. Also surviving are a brother, Andy Lott; and two sisters, Becky DeLoach and Kay Strickland. The funeral will be conducted Thursday, January 15, 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Wood Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., until the service hour. Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.