Joann Strickland Thompson, 89, of Metter and widow of the late Daniel Louis Thompson, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at The Journey House in Claxton, Georgia. Born November 19, 1933, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Olen and Ruth Crosby Strickland. She had a love for flowers and a flair for decorating. Above all else, she loved her family and found joy in caring for them. In addition to her parents and husband of 56 years, she was preceded in death by her son, Aubrey Thompson; her daughter, Diane Fleming; brothers, Arnold Strickland, Odean Strickland, Willie Strickland; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Rogers, and twin sister, Barbara Ann Lyles. Surviving are her children, Bonnie and Doug Tyson of Metter, Cheryl and Forrest Conder of Register and Jean Thompson of Walterboro; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Ruth Sparks of Walterboro. A graveside service was held on Sunday, May 28, at 2:30 p.m., at Lake Cemetery in Metter. The family would like to extend their gratitude to her caregivers and the staff of The Journey House for the compassionate care provided. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to The Journey House in Claxton, Georgia. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter was in charge of the arrangements.