Joe Earl Durrence, age 81, of Tucker, Georgia, died on Saturday, March 27 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett. Joe was born at his family’s home on land which is now Fort Stewart in South Georgia on September 30, 1939, the son of the late Bernice Hartridge Durrence and Cleta Lewis Durrence. He graduated from Claxton High School. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Marines receiving an honorable discharge. On August 18, 1967 he married the former Hazel Stanley of Greene County. After a long career with AT&T and Lucent, he enjoyed his retirement spending time at Lake Oconee and working as a master carpenter, plumber and electrical handyman. He built many friendships helping any and everyone in his community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Durrence in 2007. He is survived by two sons, Joey Durrence of Winder, Ga. and Paul Durrence of Buford, Ga.; step-daughter, Carole Anne Carson of Perry, Ga.; grandchildren, Cindy Carson, Dylan Carson, Conner Durrence, Emma Durrence and Olivia Durrence; as well as many dear relatives and friends. A private graveside service with family will be held Monday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at the Siloam Cemetery, Church Street, Siloam, Ga. 30665 with Rev. Danny Odum officiating. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga., (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register. A celebration of life ceremony for family and friends will be held this summer.