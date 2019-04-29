Joe Richey, 89, passed away April 28 at The Griffin House. He was a native of Jackson County, Ga., but moved to Evans County at the age of 5. He attended school in Claxton and graduated from Claxton High School in 1949. He worked several jobs before opening J. H. Richey Heating and Air, a Carrier dealer, for over 40 years before retiring in 2006. Joe was a member of The First United Methodist Church and The Service Sunday School Class. He served the church on many committees, including the building committee in 1987 when the church burnt, and the remodeling of the Parker Life Center. He was a member and past president of the Rotary Club and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. He also had 36 years of perfect attendance, even making up in London, England. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Wildlife Club where he served as Grand Marshal for the Rattlesnake Roundup Parade, a founding member of the Evans Heights Golf Club and the Claxton Investment Club. Joe served seven years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, but his greatest love was the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was a member of the Bulldog Club for over 50 years. GO DAWGS! Joe was preceded in death by his son, Samuel Keith (Sammy) Richey; his father, Marvin Howard Richey; his mother, Maudeen Archer Richey; five brothers and three sisters. Surviving are his wife of 64 plus years, Joan O. Richey of Claxton; one son, Danny (Nancy) Richey of Claxton; two grandchildren, Jennifer Tanner of Long Island, N.Y. and Daniel (Kayla) Richey of Charlotte, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Tanner, Owen Tanner and Amelia Richey; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, from 9:30-11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Claxton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Honorary pallbearers will be The Service Sunday School Class, The Rotary Club and the senior golfers. remembrances may be made to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P. O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.