Joel Christian Downs, a Claxton native and lifelong resident, died on August 2, 2025 surrounded by his family. Joel was born on November 16, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Christian Downs. He was a 1957 graduate of Claxton High School and member of Claxton First Church. Upon graduation, Joel began a full-time career at Claxton Coca-Cola Bottling Company where he served as Production Manager from 1956 until 1982. He then transferred to the Savannah location where he was promoted to Operations Manager until his retirement in 2004. While employed with Coca-Cola, he was chosen as Georgia Production Manager of the Year. Joel was a man of few words, but certainly a man of his word. Aside from his work, Joel had a passion and love for the outdoors, woodworking and saltwater conservation. He assisted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in making two saltwater fishing documentaries. Joel also served on the DNR Saltwater License Advisory Council and served two 2-year terms on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Red Drum Advisory as the Georgia representative. Joel was also a founding member of the Coastal Conservation Association. Joel was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. “Kick” Downs and Edith Roach Downs; sister, Peggy Downs House; and brother-in-law, Richard Delarber. Joel is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Emily Downs; son, Derrick (Shana) Downs; daughter, Dorrie (Jerry) Whitehead. He was lovingly known by his grandchildren as “Papa Joel” and “P.J.”. Grandchildren include, Mason Brant, Addison Downs, Brady Whitehead, Brooks Whitehead, Brennan Whitehead and Claudia Whitehead. Joel was also survived by a niece, Kerry (George) Fulton; brother-in-law, Jim Daniel (Shesh); sister-in-law, Jane Delarber and several other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 5, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 6, 2:00 p.m. at Claxton First Church. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Church, P.O. Box 546, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.