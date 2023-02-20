Joel Leslie Strickland, 79, passed away February 19, 2023 at Northspring Assisted Living under the care of Bethany Hospice. Joel was a native of Evans County. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1961 and served in the Georgia Air National Guard for six years. He was employed by Claxton Poultry primarily serving as Director of Purchasing. Joel was proud to be an involved, lifelong member of Daisy United Methodist Church. He served in many roles including, Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of Trustee’s, a member of The Men’s Prayer Group and singing in the choir. Joel loved being out on his family farm, but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Lamar and Marjorie Erline Porter Strickland; wife, Janie Hodges Strickland; daughter, Rebecca Stacie Strickland; son, Stephen Strickland; two brothers, Ben Strickland and Peter Strickland. Surviving are two sons, Stuart (Sherri) Strickland of Claxton, Ga. and Spencer (Lynn) Strickland of Macon, Ga.; sister, Gail (Earl) Hendrix of Claxton, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Derek (Jennifer) Emanuel, Julia (Alex) Price, Christian Strickland, Emma Strickland, Regan (Hutch) Crawford, Lindsey Strickland and Sarah Grace Strickland; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Emanuel, Colton Emanuel, Thea Price and Samuel Crawford. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 21, 5 – 7 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 22, 11 a.m., at Daisy United Methodist Church with Dr. Tab Smith and Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christian Strickland, Derek Emanuel, Wes Tippins, Chris Strickland, Stephen Brown and Peter Cawthon. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.