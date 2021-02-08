John Allen Huntley, of Orangeburg, S.C., passed away January 25. He was the widower of the late Annette Brewton Huntley. Military Honors will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 12, Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C. Attendees are asked to be in line no later than one half hour prior to service. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask. John was born in New Orleans, La. to the late Arthur Green Huntley and the late Virginia Leger Huntley. He was a retired Master Sergeant serving in the United States Army specializing in aircraft mechanics. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Survivors include his son, Allen Leon Huntley (Jeanne) of Orangeburg; daughters, Lona Irene Kenner of Jacksonville, Fla., Donna Grace Huntley and Cheryl Ann Ledford of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, William David Huntley (Sally), Angela Kenner Eason (Bryan), Rebecca Ann Ledford, Thomas Allen Huntley, Daniel Glenn Ledford (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Elise Nicole Huntley, Rose Olivia Huntley and Rory John Huntley; brothers, Darrold James Huntley and James Patrick McGuire; sisters, Lourline Virginia Huntley, Melissa Janet Huntley, Sherlyn Louise Huntley and Cynthia Celeste Huntley. In addition to his wife and his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Timothy Jonathan Huntley; and sisters, Teresa Margaret Huntley and Sharlyn Irene Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.