John Curtis DeLoach, 75, passed away October 9 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Evans County native graduated from Claxton High School in 1960. He worked for many years at Plant Hatch. He was involved in an accident while working for Georgia Power in 1966 and became a paraplegic. After his accident he retired and enjoyed hunting, fishing, taxidermy and raising goats. Curtis was an inspiration to all that knew him, always being positive and never complaining about his physical restrictions. Mr. DeLoach was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lera DeLoach; a brother, Claude DeLoach; a sister-in-law, Etheleen DeLoach; and three brothers-in-law, George Kessler, Jimmy Waters and Thomas Montgomery. Surviving are three sisters, Janice (Wayne) Strickland and Evelyn Kessler of Claxton and Beverly D. Montgomery of Athens; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pam Bacon for 18 years of care giving. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 12, from 10-11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Eld. Jimmy Haire officiating. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417 or the charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.