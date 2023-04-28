John ‘David’ Groover, 91, passed away April 25, 2023 at home after a lengthy illness. He was born and raised in Savannah, Ga. David was a retired farmer and a Soil Conservation Man of the Year, member of Bellville United Methodist Church and charter member of Bellville Lions Club. He and his wife Emily enjoyed touring the United States through the years with friends, morning coffee with friends at Bernie’s Store, and fish suppers. David was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Juanita Edwards Groover; brother, Lloyd Groover; sisters, Nelwyn Wintersteen and Linda Martin. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Emily Hearn Groover of Bellville, Ga.; daughter, Nancy (David) Womack of Bellville, Ga.; son, Alan (Dawn) Groover of Bellville, Ga.; grandchildren, Neal (Allison) Groover, Daniel Womack and Allison Tyner; great-grandchild, Noah Groover; brothers-in-law, Jack Hearn and Carl Martin; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Hearn and Peggy Groover; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 28, 2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Neal Groover, Daniel Womack, Phil Hearn, Derick Hearn, Mark Anners and Gary Bell. Remembrances may be made to Bellville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Bellville, Ga. 30414; or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.