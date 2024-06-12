John Edwards’ latest novel out now

John B. Edwards, retired GBI agent and lifelong resident of Evans County, is celebrating the release of his latest book, Winds Through the Pines, which was released on April 24. It has been a year since Edwards released his novel, Darkness Under the Oaks. His new release, Winds Through the Pines, is the third installment of his fiction series, which also includes Sunlight Over the Marshes, his first installment.

