John Grady Hamner passed away August 29 at his home in Bellville, under the care of Bethany Hospice. He was born to his parents, George T. and Margaret R. Hamner and his older brother George T. Hamner, Jr. in Charlottesville, Va. on May 7, 1929. He attended grade schools in Charlottesville, Danville, Va. and New Orleans, L. and graduated from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans in 1946. He entered the United States Army in November 1950 and served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and Japan before being honorably discharged in October 1952. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1957, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry and in 1961 from Yale University with a Master of Forestry Degree. He was employed by Union Camp Corporation in 1957 and worked as a professional forester in Georgia, Florida and Alabama until retirement in 1994. He was a life-long member of the Methodist Episcopal Church South and later the United Methodist Church and a career-long member of the Society of American Foresters. He was an active member of the Bellville Lions Club for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Annette B. Hamner; his three children, William E. Hamner, Robert G. (Bernice) Hamner and Margaret A. (David) Hamner; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Sandy Barnard. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, from 5-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held September 4, at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to the Bellville United Methodist Church or any charitable organization of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.