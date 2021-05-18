John Henry ‘Big Al’ Rustin, Jr., 65, passed away May 12 at Evans Memorial Hospital. He was a native of Evans County and lived here most of his life. He retired from Lineage Logistics. His deepest love in life was his family and friends. Mr. Rustin was preceded in death by a son, Johnathan Lee Jernigan Rustin; his parents, John H. and Mary Lee Stanfield Rustin; sisters, Patsy and Glenda Rustin, and an infant sister. Surviving are two brothers, Jerry Rustin of Vidalia and Randy (Laura) Rustin of Claxton; one sister, Judy (Freddie) Anderson of Collins; several nieces, one nephew, great-nieces and one great-nephew. Funeral services were held Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m., at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Brewton Cemetery, Hagan, Ga. Pallbearers were Scotty Stanfield, Pete Stanfield, Paul DeLoach, Terry Rustin, Jimmy Dean Stanfield and Raymond Pittman. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P. O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway, NE, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.