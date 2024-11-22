John P. Riggs, Jr., of Bellville, 74, passed away November 20, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Georgia. He was born in Savannah, Georgia, but lived most of his life in Evans County. He was a member of Bellville United Methodist Church and past member of the Claxton Jaycees. John graduated from Claxton High School in 1969 and attended ABCA in Tifton, Georgia, and was a truck driver for many years for Union Camp Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Kathryn Riggs. Surviving are his daughter, Kristy (Tony) Crapps of Claxton, Ga.; sisters, Madeline Sapp and Paula (L.W.) Bush, both of Bellville, Ga.; granddaughter, Lizzie (Alex) Mikell of Metter, Ga.; great-grandson Knox Mikell; nieces, Angie Jacobs and Amie Busbee; nephews, Craig Sapp, Mike Bush, and Steve Bush. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 24, 1:00 p.m. at Bellville United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 24, 2:00 p.m. at Bellville United Methodist Church Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Bellville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Bellville, Ga. 30414 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 798, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.