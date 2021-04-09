John Ronald Durrence, 83, passed away April 7 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. The Tattnall County native lived in Evans County most of his life and was a member of Hagan United Methodist Church. He retired from Georgia State Patrol as Trooper First Class, 435. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Kristin Durrence. Surviving are his wife, Gayle K. Durrence of Claxton; sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Lu Durrence of Claxton, Mark and Linda Durrence of Glennville and Lindsay and Sheri Duffield of Claxton; daughters and sons-in-law, Carole and Jackie Hinson of Shellman Bluff and Gay and Moe Gill of Fleming; grandchildren, Andrew, Allison, Sara, Madison, Princessa, Juanita, Chelsie, Whitney, Joe, Jay, Layne and Logan; great-grandchildren, Zamora, Avery, Adeline, Grier and Mae; and a loving pet, Spanky. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.