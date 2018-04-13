Mr. Johnnie Hodges, age 72, passed away Tuesday, July 24, at his residence in Townsend. He was born in Savannah on December 28, 1945 to Slaton Charlie and Byrdie Elizabeth Zipperer Hodges. He lived in Claxton before joining the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired as a safety manager with a power company. Johnnie was a faithful member of Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Live Oak Lodge #137 in Darien, Tattnall County Shrine Club, and Alee Shrine in Savannah. John loved to fish and spend time with his family and friends. Johnnie will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Christy (Matt) Rehak of Barnesville and Julie (Cole) Blanton of Nicholson; grandchildren, Marissa Watkins, Cole Blanton, Cassidy Carr, Caitlyn Willis and Elizabeth Schreiber, as well as many other close friends and family. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug.3, at Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church with the funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Revs. Larry Stricklin and Kenny Edwards officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m., on Friday at the Brewton Cemetery in Hagan. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Hodges family.