Johnnie Mae Bacon Bennett, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Community Hospice. The lifelong resident of Evans County was born on July 5, 1951, to Julius H. and Mary Frances Sapp Bacon. Johnnie Mae’s career as a seamstress spanned over two decades, culminating in a well-deserved retirement from Claxton Manufacturing. Following her retirement, she embraced a new chapter in her life as a loving babysitter, providing care and support to families in her community. An alumna of Claxton High School, where she graduated in 1969, Johnnie Mae carried with her a passion for learning and a love for reading that was evident to all who visited her home. She found joy between the pages of a book, exploring various worlds through literature. In addition to her literary pursuits, she had a delightful hobby of collecting ceramic roosters, a testament to her unique tastes and interests. Johnnie Mae was known for her vibrant spirit and an adventurous heart. Her love for travel and exploration was exemplified through her fondness for going on cruises, where she sought new experiences and cherished moments with friends and family. Johnnie Mae was a member of New Life Baptist Church in Metter. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary Beth Lott and Pauline Driggers. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Bennett; her daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Edward Hutto of Claxton, April and Kevin Strickland, Sr. of Rincon and Angel and Lee McKenzie of Aline; sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Tim Barrow; nine grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial with the Reverends Kevin Strickland and Bill Vansant officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett family cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Waters, Michael Waters, Shawn Dowd, Johnny Blitch, Eric Royal and James Goins. Memorials may be given to Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Bennett family.