Johnny Blocker, 83, passed away October 14. He was born in Evans County, but lived in Tattnall County for most of his life. He was a member of Union Church. Johnny had several careers, from farming, trucking and working at Hill’s Shopping Center as the “Meat Man”. He made many friends through it all and remained diligent in keeping in touch and reminiscing with them. He took many opportunities to travel, discovering his love for the mountains. He also had a love for tractors and accumulated an impressive collection of caps. Unlike anything else, his greatest passion was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Breckley R. and Ruby Lee Blocker; son, Timothy G. Blocker; granddaughter, Jana Lynn; and nephew, Ray Blocker. Surviving are his son, John Blocker; daughter, Melanie Stacey (Grady Anderson); grandchildren, Kaden Blocker, Nicole and Matthew Stacey; step-daughter and children, Linda G. Bass, Terry Ryan Stubbs, Lindsey Lesley and Devin Bass; four brothers, Jim (Carolyn) Blocker, Jerry Blocker, Joe (Karan) Blocker and Jack Blocker; several nieces, Paula Blocker, Kay Blocker Sands, Betsy Lynn, Cayla Bradley, Cadence Lynn, Cassidi Lynn, Sidney Blocker-Mack and Gemma Blocker; nephews, Larry Blocker, Carson Blocker, Adam Blocker, Daniel Blocker, Knox Blocker, Garrison Blocker and Grady Mack. A special thanks is due to Karan Blocker and the whole family for their love, care and support for Johnny. Funeral services were held Monday, October 17, 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Gay officating. Burial was in Union Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Larry Blocker, Jacob Mack, Adam Blocker, Carson Blocker, Kaden Blocker and Matthew Stacey. Remembrances may be made to Union Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bob DeWitt, 4659 Joe Kennedy Road, Collins, Ga. 30421. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements